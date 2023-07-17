Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,008,000 after purchasing an additional 411,508 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $891,631,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,869,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $810,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,705 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.65. 765,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,578. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

