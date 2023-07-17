Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 287.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,600 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 3.3% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $1,733,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.13.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOLF traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.01. 471,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,195. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

