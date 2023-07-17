Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.24% of ON worth $45,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ON by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ON in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ON by 310.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $35.23. 3,749,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.22.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.62 million. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ON to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.79.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

