Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 20,240 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,240 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.57. 1,415,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,002,148. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

