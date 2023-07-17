Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 3,158 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $29,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $368.71. The company had a trading volume of 172,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,245. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $371.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

