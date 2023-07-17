Barclays Increases Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $29.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.86.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NOVA stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38.

Insider Activity

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

