Barclays Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $161.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.69.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $132.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $134.03.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,993 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $111,343,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $55,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 878.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 559,459 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $42,129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 25.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,578,000 after purchasing an additional 448,175 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

