Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Cut to GBX 392

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 466 ($6.00) to GBX 392 ($5.04) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.66) to GBX 552 ($7.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Shore Capital lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.66) to GBX 552 ($7.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.69) to GBX 545 ($7.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 430 ($5.53) to GBX 390 ($5.02) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.33) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barratt Developments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 504.63 ($6.49).

Shares of BDEV traded down GBX 3.15 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 409.05 ($5.26). 2,285,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 454.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 456.50. The company has a market cap of £3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.35, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 313 ($4.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 515 ($6.63). The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

