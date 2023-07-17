Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $9.33 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 545.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,876 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.3% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,965 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $68.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

