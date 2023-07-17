Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up about 2.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $12,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Phraction Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 77,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BDX traded down $1.70 on Monday, reaching $257.69. The company had a trading volume of 37,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.34 and a 200-day moving average of $250.21. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.