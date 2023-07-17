BinaryX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,140.47 (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $152.73 million and approximately $1,140.47 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for approximately $31.50 or 0.00104084 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001260 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.
BinaryX Token Profile
BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars.
