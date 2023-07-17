Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $588.35 billion and $8.62 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $30,278.28 on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.94 or 0.00828794 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00119371 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018766 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,431,331 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
