BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.11 million and approximately $699,684.65 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002136 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002438 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001010 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,977,394 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

