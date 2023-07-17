BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $450.17 million and $10.11 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000047 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $9,278,343.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

