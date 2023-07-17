Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

BXMT traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,427. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,795.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

