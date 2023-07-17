Blue Chip Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.8% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,665,000 after purchasing an additional 449,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,133,000 after purchasing an additional 173,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.93. 1,256,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,409. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average is $97.74. The firm has a market cap of $152.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

