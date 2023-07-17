Blue Chip Partners LLC Has $390,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.02. 131,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.06.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.