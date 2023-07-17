Blue Chip Partners LLC Increases Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,152,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,885,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,754,000 after purchasing an additional 969,487 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,738,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,307,000 after buying an additional 472,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3,107.8% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 402,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after buying an additional 390,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.52. 58,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,834. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average of $92.17. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.