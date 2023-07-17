Blue Chip Partners LLC Purchases 3,874 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.1% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

UPS traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.75. 861,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.