Blue Chip Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 400,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,091. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

