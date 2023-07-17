BMO Capital Markets Cuts PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$9.00

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PHX. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of PHX Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$339.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.96. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$166.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.35 million. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 9.52%. Equities research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services will post 1.1041322 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.88%.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

