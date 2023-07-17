BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Liberty Gold Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LGD opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$126.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.36. Liberty Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.74.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

