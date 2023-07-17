BMO Capital Markets Trims Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Target Price to C$3.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.37.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.77 and a 52-week high of C$4.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$395.39 million, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of C$484.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$499.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.1799486 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

