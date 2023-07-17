BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $242.43 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $242.43 or 0.00803971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $37.78 billion and approximately $693.14 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,848,559 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,848,658.58617765. The last known price of BNB is 243.3073636 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1509 active market(s) with $495,994,550.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
