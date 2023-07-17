BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Down 91.3% in June

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DCF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,451. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

