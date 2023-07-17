Bodycote (LON:BOY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a GBX 640 ($8.23) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 585 ($7.53). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s current price.

Bodycote Stock Performance

Shares of BOY stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 647 ($8.32). The company had a trading volume of 25,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 452.40 ($5.82) and a one year high of GBX 709.50 ($9.13). The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,660.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 648.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 646.63.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel A. Dayan bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 615 ($7.91) per share, with a total value of £98,400 ($126,592.05). 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.