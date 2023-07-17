Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 36621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Bonhill Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.98 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Bonhill Group

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides analysis, insight, networking, and data for financial services and business solutions in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides magazine, digital solutions, events, research, video, podcasts, and newsletters to financial advisers.

