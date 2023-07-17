Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,894.98

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2,894.98 and last traded at $2,893.57, with a volume of 20286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,866.92.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,766.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,661.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,539.79.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $6,940,292. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Booking by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,834,000 after acquiring an additional 58,850 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Booking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

