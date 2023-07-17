Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $3,130.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,766.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,866.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,661.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,539.79. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,867.76.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $6,940,292. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Booking by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $2,481,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 40.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

