Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.15 Per Share

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BRCK traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 56.50 ($0.74). 521,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,042. Brickability Group has a 12-month low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 91 ($1.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.91. The company has a market cap of £169.66 million, a PE ratio of 936.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

