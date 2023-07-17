BrightView (NYSE:BV) PT Raised to $8.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BrightView Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.67 million, a PE ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. BrightView has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $13.27.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.65 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BrightView by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BrightView during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

