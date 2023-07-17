BrightView (NYSE:BV) PT Raised to $8.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
BrightView Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.67 million, a PE ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. BrightView has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $13.27.
BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.65 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BrightView Company Profile
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BrightView
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.