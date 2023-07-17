Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Up 283.9% in June

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a growth of 283.9% from the June 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BPYPO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,598. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

