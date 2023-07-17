C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Up 6.7%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.74 and last traded at $39.74. 10,271,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 24,943,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.23.

AI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.38.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. On average, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $726,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,192.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 622,243 shares of company stock valued at $21,596,080 in the last three months. 38.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

