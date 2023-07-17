CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $341.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $350.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

CACI International Stock Down 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,180,000 after purchasing an additional 140,710 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 2,850.9% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 48,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,475,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at $12,950,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,091 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CACI opened at $347.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.50. CACI International has a 52-week low of $245.32 and a 52-week high of $355.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

