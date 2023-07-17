Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$177.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$183.00 to C$177.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$167.47.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$156.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$103.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$144.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$157.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.6678099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

