Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Up 56.7% in June

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the June 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Capita Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CTAGF remained flat at $0.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. Capita has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $0.45.
Capita Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capita
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.