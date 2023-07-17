Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Up 56.7% in June

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the June 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Capita Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTAGF remained flat at $0.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. Capita has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

Get Capita alerts:

Capita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.