CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Short Interest Up 158.8% in June

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,700 shares, an increase of 158.8% from the June 15th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CapitaLand China Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS CLDHF remained flat at C$0.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.83. CapitaLand China Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89.
About CapitaLand China Trust
