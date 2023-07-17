Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $310.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $311.67.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $266.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

