Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

