Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 938.5% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

Shares of RENE stock remained flat at $10.69 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Growth Co. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RENE. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the third quarter worth $194,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 36,705 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

