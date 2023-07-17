Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Given New C$1.40 Price Target at ATB Capital

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Free Report) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of TSE CET opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.96. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.56 and a 52 week high of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$206.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.58.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.
