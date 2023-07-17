Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Down 51.6% in June

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVATGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cavitation Technologies Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CVAT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 98,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,818. Cavitation Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

