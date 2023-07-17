Celo Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $43.15 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,118,719 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

