Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.19 and last traded at $34.18. Approximately 109,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 146,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Trading Up 11.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $515.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 78.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 32.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 40.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.