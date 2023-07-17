Centurion Price Up 141.5% Over Last Week (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.18 or 0.00010548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centurion has a total market cap of $247.02 million and approximately $189.21 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded up 141.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centurion

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 77,663,825.857077 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 3.32762563 USD and is up 573.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $249.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

