Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of CENX opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $805.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.65. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.91 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matt Aboud bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,678 shares in the company, valued at $338,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 410.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

