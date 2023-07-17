Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,480,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chase alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,245 shares in the company, valued at $23,652,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $528,255 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chase Stock Performance

Shares of CCF stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.28. 3,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Chase Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $131.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.75. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chase Profile

(Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.