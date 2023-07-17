Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHUY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Chuy’s Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CHUY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 82,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.
About Chuy’s
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
