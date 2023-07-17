Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHUY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of CHUY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 82,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.32 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

