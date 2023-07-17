CIBC Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$25.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARX has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ARC Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.82.

ARC Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ARX opened at C$18.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.45. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.33 and a 1-year high of C$20.49. The stock has a market cap of C$11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 46.72%. Equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.4139715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.11%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

