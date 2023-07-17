CIBC Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOU. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$84.00.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 2.4 %

TSE:TOU opened at C$64.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.33. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.34 and a 12-month high of C$84.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of C$21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.32 by C($1.59). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 60.33% and a return on equity of 32.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.2022654 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.